Crime rates high in Rabaul

FOUR juveniles have appeared in the Kokopo court for allegedly robbing a woman of K500 in cash and a set of keys.

Police said they had noticed an increase in criminal activities in Rabaul town recently.

Acting police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali said there had been a string of robberies in Rabaul.

He said the four – two aged 16 and two aged 15 – allegedly robbed the lady on Dec 16 between 9pm and 10pm on Vanlis Street.

They held her up and took a set of keys and K500 cash from her.

One 16-year-old is from Jowan Island in Manus, one 15-year-old is from Eboro ward in Northern, while the other two are from the Malaguna ward in Rabaul.

They appeared briefly in the Rabaul district court.

They were remanded in police custody.

