Crime syndicate active in PNG, says minister

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

IMMIGRATION and Border Security Minister Petrus Thomas says a foreign syndicate and some senior public servants are involved in transnational criminal activities.

Thomas said the activities included human trafficking, money laundering and prostitution.

“I want to thank the officers in the government team for exposing these illegal activities in the past two weeks of operations,” Thomas said.

“It is just a tip of the iceberg.

“I also appreciate that the work you have done is quite risky because the organisations that you are dealing with have already grown roots and have grown syndicates and we cannot deny that.

“They have been in the country for too long.

“And you are tapping into their territories.

“You are intruding into their safe haven.

“So, of course, you will be expecting some threats, intimidation and negative comments from these people and their local facilitators. But the local citizens are with you.”

Thomas thanked the Immigration Department for leading the team of officers from Labour, PNG Customs, National Capital District Commission, Bank of Papua New Guinea, Papua New Guinea Censorship office and police.

“There is a lot of illegal activities going on in the country,” Thomas said.

“All have been brought to the surfaces in the past two weeks of operation.”

