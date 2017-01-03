Criminal activities worry tourism operator

By Shirley Mauludu

A TOURISM operator in East Sepik is concerned that criminal activities along the famous Sepik River will negatively impact tourism in the province.

Alois Mateos, the operator of the Ambunti Lodge, Sepik Surf Site Lodge and Sepik Adventure Tours, was commenting on the increase in piracy targeting people travelling on canoes along the river.

He said the Sepik Crocodile Festival attracted more than 200 tourists last year.

Last week, 12 people travelling from Ambunti to Pagwi in a dugout canoe were attacked and robbed.

“Obviously this incident will have an impact on tourist arrivals in East Sepik and Papua New Guinea – in particular the Sepik river crocodile festival in Ambunti,” he said.

“In 2016 we saw over 200 tourists, an ocean going luxury yacht visiting the Sepik River, plus the Crocodile festival.”

He said the media coverage of such events had reached other countries.

“This will certainly have some impact on tourist arrivals in the Sepik area and Papua New Guinea.

“We will see how swift the police will investigate the incident and bring justice to the criminals.

“This can reduce the negative image – that law and order is here to help. In the past there have been river pirates. In the mid-90s some youths got into a banana boat with a machine gun and terrorised the people in the middle and lower Sepik area. This year we had an attempt by drunk youths to ram our canoe carrying eight tourists at Waskuk village between Ambunti and Meno village.”

