Critical time for PNG and her people

PAPUA New Guinea is sailing into a tumultuous period with an unpredictable future.

The nation, that bears the testimony of uniting its different people surrounded and influenced by its ethnic and cultural norms of the

society has slowly being shaken and tested overtime again and again.

The once, a fragile and promising country, now has been showered with pain, agony and doubts.

The society being developed from time to time has sustained and served the dreams and the desires of the people have today been slowly losing its capability and shoved into ruin.

The pattern of personal and combine character has not been changed.

The people aspires greater freedom and hope.

Such must not be diminished and erased from the personal ego or from the wishes of the minority.

It must serve the collective wills of all.

Jonah Linus

