Critics don’t know what they’re saying

Southern Highlands was the second largest province in PNG after Morobe before Hela became a province of its own.

Service delivery in Southern Highlands was a hindrance since independence after success governments despite the fact that SHP was boosting the economy of PNG through Kutubu and Moran Oil Fields.

However, the current administration headed by William Titpe Powi has delivered a lot of much needed services in the province with the utmost support from the O’Neill Government within the last four years.

Our people are so pleased to have a vibrant, vocal, industrious and a visionary leader and governor in Powi who can deliver much needed services to the most remote part of Southern Highlands unlike previous administrations who had a lot of many ground breaking ceremonies but no tangible service was delivered.

I urge those critics on social media to come out of your hiding places and travel the length and breadth of Southern Highlands to see what has transpired instead of making assumptions from hearsay and rumours to tarnish ones integrity and career.

Contesting an election is a democratic right and it’s about outlining your policies, plans and strategies on how you will deliver if you win the election.

Sola Justin

