CRU boss critical of new union’s allegations

CAPITAL Rugby Union president Jacob Anga says the formation of a new association headed by Cybele Druma is illegal because they had not followed “any procedures” and added that his body was the only recognised one in Port Moresby.

Anga, who was responding to the claim by the National Capital District Rugby Union (made up four clubs) that they had broken away from the CRU because his administration had failed to call an annual general meeting within six months of the end of the 2016 season – which ended last June; as well as acquit for K250,000 in the union’s account.

Anga disputed the claim saying the end of the 2016 season was after the Jonah Lomu Cup sevens tournament last December putting the required AGM date to be held as late as June this year.

“This is a total lack of knowledge and they have showed their limited understanding of the constitution, hence the AGM is to be held within six months of the final CRU-sanctioned competition which was the Jonah Lomu Cup hence constitution allows us to have AGM within six months,” Anga said.

“Also note that all clubs presidents on Jan 21 agreed to have the AGM at the end of April 2017 which Mrs Druma was part of.”

The NCDRU also claimed the CRU was supposed to appoint an independent auditor to the review the union’s finances to which Anga responded that they had done that.

“An independent auditor has being appointed by the board and the audited reports will be tabled at AGM.”

He took offence at the implication of impropriety with the use of funds by the NCDRU, who said the CRU had not accounted and acquitted for the quarter of a million kina in its account which had come from sponsorship as well as player and club registration fees.

“Audited financial reports will be tabled at AGM hence these accusations will be pursued by the board for legal prosecution,” Anga said.

He said the break-away union was headed by people who did not understand the constitution and had used it to justify their actions.

Like this: Like Loading...