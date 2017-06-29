CRU calls off weekend games

ALL Capital Rugby Union matches this weekend (July 1-2), have been suspended due to the national election polling period underway in the National Capital District.

With the polling day being deferred to tomorrow in the nation’s capital, the CRU executive decided to suspend matches at Bava Park, taking into account the safety and wellbeing of their supporters, players and officials.

Games would have otherwise gone ahead on scheduled if not for the unforeseen circumstances leading to the polling day deferral the nation’s capital.

The CRU would like to call on all clubs and players for their cooperation during this time.

Regular matches are due to resume the following weekend (July 8-9).

