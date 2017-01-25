Cult practice ends

By NICHOLAS SIREO

A VILLAGE in Nabak LLG in Nawai District, Morobe, ended a decades-old cargo cult movement last Saturday.

Chairman of Lower Nabak village court Donald Ronny said villagers involved in cult activities in the past but have decided to do away with it.

“Back in the 1950s our fathers were told to pay for shares in a company so they could reap the dividends in the future but this led to a cult movement. They later planted flower gardens and engaged in sexual activities as part of the ritual to boost the interest rate of their shares,” he said.

Ronny said this has been ongoing over the years and police were called two times to arrest those involved but the cult activities still continued.

Ronny said with the help of church elders the village committees have slowly educated those involved and last Saturday was the turning point when they all surrendered and promised to do away with their practice.

“We destroyed all their ritual grounds and warned them not to engage in these illegal activities anymore. I advised them turn their lives to God as the cult practice was demonic.”

