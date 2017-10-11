Cultural backer passes on

A senior public servant who has served Papua New Guinea in promoting its culture died last week at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Stephen Bagme Waine was the senior cultural officer with the National Cultural Commission. He was the man behind the scene directing all the traffic of cultural groups, cultural performances and events throughout the country and advocating for the originality of traditional costumes and attire.

He dedicated 26 years of his life to doing what he loved to do until his death last Wednesday.

He was one of the pioneers recruited and inducted into the public service by the Government before the National Cultural Commission was established and enacted by Parliament in 1994.

