Cultural commission urged to undergo transformation

THE National Cultural Commission has been told to transform itself and modernise so that it can play an active role in nation building.

The call came from Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Tobias Kulang at a recent board meeting.

He said allegations of corruption and negative comments about what may have happened in the commission in the past should stop.

“Enough of all kinds of allegations of corruptions and negativities labelled against this organisation. They have to be gone.

“Today should be a different institution ready to progress,” he said.

He said the commission should learn from the work being done by the Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) in how it was preparing for events like next year’s Apec summit to see what it could do.

Kulang said the TPA had also been responding the prime minister’s intention to make the New Guinea Islands a tourism hotspot and the NCC should support that drive too.

“NCC needs to transform itself and should come out and operate like TPA. You are modernised,” he said.

He said TPA was now leading the way and it and NCC should iron out their communications issues and work together.

The minister told the board that clear communication lines should be made to help the NCC move forward and play the role it was meant to play.

