Cultural festival set to celebrate, promote traditional practices and biodiversity

THE Kutubu Kundu and Digaso Festival is a cultural festival held annually deep in Lake Kutubu, Southern Highlands.

Lake Kutubu lies in the heart of the Kikori Basin, a vast area of wetlands, grasslands, and rain forest.

Its water is clear, still, and about 70 meters deep.

The Kikori Basin is home to the world’s longest lizard, largest egg-laying mammal like the echidna, largest pigeon, largest moth, and second largest butterfly and 12 endemic fish species.

“My song, my dance, my story – saving my home for tomorrow” is the theme for this year’s festival on September 22 and 23.

Visitors and locals will enjoy live cultural performances, entertainment, authentic traditional dishes, handmade crafts, information and resource centre and a children’s tent.

The festival is a celebration of indigenous cultures around the importance of the kundu drum and the Digaso oil in the traditional culture of the Kutubu people.

It plays a vital role in safeguarding traditional practices and the diverse biodiversity of the Lake Kutubu Region.

Since 2011, the festival has brought people from more than 40 communities at Bosavi, Kutubu Kikori Hela and Nipa to share their cultures and establish a deeper understanding and friendship.

James Irimaru, the chairperson of the local organising committee, said: “Our participation in this festival allows us to forge closer links with local communities, governments, private sector, churches and civil society organisations and international community to enable us to enhance their respect and appreciation of one another.

Like this: Like Loading...