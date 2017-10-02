Cultural preservation needs support: Student

CULTURAL preservation needs constant government funding to have cultural events in schools, says a student leader.

University of PNG Manus Student Association president Michael Yohang said this during the Manus cultural show at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby on Saturday.

Yohang said the government needed to prioritise cultural day celebrations for each province because they helped to maintain the diverse cultures of our country.

“I wrote to the elected leaders for Manus and also to the governor of National Capital District for financial assistance to host the provincial cultural show but there was no reply to my letters,” he said.

“We survived on funds donated by the students themselves and from Papitalai Secondary School in Manus which we will repay them with 50 per cent interest.

“As university students, we need Government support because we can’t make our own money.”

Yohang said the cultural day was celebrated with the theme “Sustaining cultural diversity through unity”.

“As a province we come together and perform our cultural dances,” he said.

“Also the event helps the children who live in the city to know their culture and traditions. That is one of the main objectives of the event.”

Like this: Like Loading...