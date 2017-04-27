Culture ‘devalues’ women

By GIDEON LAPAN

ARCHBISHOP of Mt Hagen Catholic Diocese Father Douglas Young says there are a lot of problems in PNG society because deeply entrenched cultural norms were letting women down.

Young was addressing the closing of a week-long Highlands Region Catholic women’s conference at the Sari Parish, outside Wabag town in Enga.

He told more than 3000 women that a country remained poor when society looked down on women who usually make up half the population.

He said there was lack of cooperation between men and women in decision-making.

Young said if a man wanted to be strong and become somebody in society, he must be cooperative with his wife in making decisions for the family. He said there were always women in biblical stories in the New Testament in the work of Jesus Christ. This showed how valuable a woman was in society.

He said women had a spirit of perseverance.

“They do not give up during the trying times and in the end they have the ability to see through temptations and trials.”

He said Papua New Guinea would only catch up with the rest of the world when the society viewed the women folk the way Jesus himself viewed Mary his mother.

He said unless society recognised the dignity and the role women played in society, the country would remain poor.

He said when the country gave equal rights and respects for women and girls, Papua New Guinea would be a rich country.

He urged the women to continue to exercise perseverance; to speak out and stand for what was right.

Like this: Like Loading...