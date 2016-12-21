Culture on show as Lutheran districts participate in festival

By EHEYUC SESERU

SEVEN districts of the Evangelical Lutheran Church took part in the Christ in Culture youth festival in Bulolo, Morobe, last weekend.

Ukata, Madang, Kainantu, New Guinea Island, Boana and Yabim with host Mumeng participated

in music and dance, playing music, bamboo, traditional, theater and tambourine dance performances.

The church districts performed in those categories to be judged on creativity displayed and links with Christianity.

The Christ in Culture is a youth programme in church.

National youth adviser and acting director Matthias Troeger said the festival was an initiative to embrace the country’s diverse cultures with Christianity.

“Papua New Guinea has more than eight hundred languages, with good and bad cultures,” he said.

“This makes the country so unique in world.

“The festival will strain out bad cultures and keep good cultures that we should embrace.

“This is appreciation of our culture and practising Christian faith at same time.”

Ukata, Madang and Kainantu districts attended the festival for first time and participated in music and traditional dances.

Programme coordinator Gyamalu Granso said handcraft and painting would be showcased

in next year’s festival because

it was Papua New Guinea’s tradition.

The church believes that traditions are God’s design and churches can use traditions to praise

God.

