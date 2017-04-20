Cup kick-off deferred

THE revamped Papua New Guinea National Rugby League’s Digicel Cup 2017 launch was deferred to April 26 from its initial date of April 19.

The competition’s kick-off date was also pushed back to April 30 from April 22.

PNGNRLC administrator Stanley Hondina said the deferral was because several franchises who had expressed their interest in participating in the new season had sponsorship issues to sort out which in turn affected their ability to meet some of the competition’s requirements set by the PNGNRL.

“These issues need to be sorted out before the launch is staged,” Hondina said.

He said the PNGNRL would organise a press conference next week to confirm the draw and the teams for the 2017 season.

“Information on which teams would be participating; the draws and other activities would be released next week,” Hondina, who is in his second season in the role said.

The 11 teams are the Lae Tigers, Agmark Gurias, Hagen Eagles, Gulf Isapea, Mendi Muruks, Simbu Lions, Goroka Lahanis, Hela Wigmen, Enga Mioks, Waghi Tumbe and Port Moresby Vipers.

