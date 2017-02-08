Cup set for PNG tour

PAPUA New Guineans will have the chance to see the Rugby League World Cup trophy up close as it makes its way around the country, in the lead up to the tournament in October.

With PNG hosting all three of its pool matches in Port Moresby, international rugby league’s most sought-after prize, the Paul Barriere Trophy, will be brought to the country on a national tour. This was announced last week by the managing director of Oil Search Peter Botten.

“Oil Search is pleased to announce that people outside of Port Moresby will have the chance to experience the spirit of the Rugby League World Cup when Oil Search takes the Paul Barriere Trophy on a national tour,” Botten said. “Rugby league is the national sport and as a proud PNG company, Oil Search is thrilled to partner with the tournament organisers to bring the prestigious event to the country.

“The national tour of the Paul Barriere Trophy builds on the success of the 2015 Oil Search Pacific Games Baton Relay. Events such as these help to build a closer connection with people in other parts of the country,” Botten said.

Further details about the tour will be announced at a later date.

“We will bring the World Cup closer to the people.

“This will also demonstrate the culture and the tremendous support that rugby league has in this country to the rest of the world,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...