Curb unemployment by retiring elder staff

IT is difficult to find a job in PNG.

Education cannot help much, contrary to what parents and sponsors may think.

People who are considered fit and healthy are out in the streets, along with others who are without any qualification.

It is clear that we are very far away from achieving one of these Millennium Development Goals which is that every Papua New Guinean would be able to find employment.

I believe that one way to curb unemployment is to retire people who have reached a certain age, so much so that they would not be physically fit enough to work productively.

If we do not, there would be no hope for the children in whom we have spent so much on education.

Also, parents should then think again before investing in their children’s education even though it is supposed to be backbone to success.

The other possible consequence is that agencies will favour certain individuals, thereby limited opportunities for others.

Neven Amugl

Chimbu

