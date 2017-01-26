A curse thrust on Manus

THE Manus school girl allegedly assaulted by a refugee recently had no part in negotiations to set up the regional asylum seeker processing centre a few years back.

Yet she might have suffered untold shock and humiliation at the hands of one of the occupants of the refugee centre on her island.

This is the irony of the government-to-government arrangement meant to treat as humanely as possible persons running away from danger and hardship in their homelands and offer them residence elsewhere.

PNG allowed the refugees to be held for a short period, sorted out and then settled here or in a third country of their choice. That was the human and Christian thing to do.

As events turned out, the processing centre became a big controversy in the region and even further afield. The Supreme Court eventually declared the regional processing centre unconstitutional and ordered its closure.

Although the court has ordered its immediate closure, the processing of the remaining refugees is progressing much too slowly for the peace of Manus.

As a result of the court order, the occupants have been let out of the centre and allowed to roam freely in Lorengau town and its surrounds. And a few of them have become a nuisance and turned criminal.

They have overstayed their welcome and have abused the Manus warmth.

The recent alleged rape of a school girl must send a strong enough message to the powers that be that the regional processing centre is a blight thrust on Manus and the province is paying for its goodwill.

The rape incident followed from a number of cases of drunk and disorderly behaviour by a few of these refugees. Rabaul MP Allan Marat on Tuesday raised concern over the presence of the refugees on the island despite the court order to shut down the asylum centre.

He says the administration of the refugee processing centre in Lombrum naval base is malfunctioning.

Since the Supreme Court order, there appears to be no sense of urgency on the part of the Department of Foreign Affairs and its specific office assigned to handle the matter.

The responsible authorities need to expedite the process and settle the refugees here or in a third country or sent back home.

Marat pointed out that all criminal offences involving refugees under expatriate camp management had not been processed under PNG law. What chance have the locals of justice being served to them satisfactorily?

The Rabaul MP pointed out also that the continued operation of the refugee camp could be seen as contempt of court. Foreign Affairs Minister Rimbink Pato had given an assurance in the previous sitting of Parliament that no refugees would be settled on Manus.

In light of recent events involving refugees on the island, the public might want to ask Pato if his ministry is in full control of the situation and is able conclude the process quickly.

It would be interesting to see if the new Trump administration would honour a commitment by the previous government to settle some of the refugees in the United States.

Our dealing with people fleeing persecution, war, famine and economic hardships is determined largely by the country’s predominant Christian faith.

Minister Pato had rightly pointed out back then that besides its international obligation under the United Nations, Papua New Guinea was also bound by its culture of hospitality and Christian faith to accommodate peoples of different nationalities and races.

However, that decision and the manner in which the occupants of the regional processing centre have been handled have come under heavy criticism.

The complex government systems both in Australia in PNG make it extremely difficult to expedite processing for any foreigner who has already landed on Australian soil. Those held on Manus and Nauru have anywhere but Australia to hope to settle in.

PNG’s socio-economic conditions are clearly not suitable for traumatised individuals running from war or economic hardships.

An attempts to settle a few of them in Lae has had little success. Evidently, none of these persons would willingly settle anywhere in the country if there were any other choice open to them. The processing of the remaining asylum seekers on Manus should be concluded forthwith so the province can be free of unruly foreigners disturbing the way of life there.

