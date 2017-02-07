Customer service a priority: IPA

INVESTMENT Promotion Authority (IPA) chairman Leon Buskens says efficient customer service should be their priority.

Buskens told IPA staff that customers would be happy to pay extra for an efficient and reliable service and that is what the IPA should strive towards given the critical service it provides to the growth of the country.

He said the vital role the IPA plays as a gate keeper in ensuring businesses were compliant with the respective regulations it administered, which fostered growth and good governance for all.

He also challenged them to improve their performances this year, especially service delivery.

Buskens said this was more critical as the organisation was self-funding with no budgetary support from the government.

“IPA has no government funding support from the 2017 budget and this may be the case for the future. This provides us the opportunity to critically assess our revenue sources and expenditure items and as individuals relook at ourselves and our conduct in dispensing our responsibilities and services to our clients and generate income for our organisation,” he said.

“Providing a timely and efficient customer service is very important, and our customers, I believe, will not hesitate to pay a little extra for this type of service.”

Buskens also highlighted IPA’s other key achievements which included;

One of only 12 public sector organisations to deliver timely audits;

successful roll out of provincial awareness programmes in Milne Bay, Manus, West New Britain, West Sepik, Bougainville , and Gulf and Southern Highlands to continue this year; and,

The successful hosting and maintenance of the Online Registry System (ORS) and deployment of the online Personal Property Security Registry.

Like this: Like Loading...