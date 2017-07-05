Customers to benefit from new generators

By DOROTHY MARK

ELECTRICITY consumers in Madang can now enjoy an increase in power supply with the launching of two new generators last week.

PNG Power Limited launched the new generators which will produce 2.5 megawatts of electricity each to support the supply from Ramu into the province.

PPL’s general manager asset development Obed Batia says the generators will assist when the Ramu supply goes off.

“Consumers can accept that we will add five megawatt power into the system to assist the Ramu supply,” Baita said.

Madang’s load from the Ramu grid is about 10 megawatts and in the event that goes out the five megawatts supply from the two new generators will assist the town.

“Today’s launching marks the technical acceptance of the two generators to go into a commercial operation,” Batia said on Friday during the launching of the generators.

He said the two machines cost more than K16 million and it took the PPL team and parties involved 18 months to deliver the project.

“It took 18 months to deliver, 10 months for design and eight months for construction,” Baita said.

The machines were constructed in Korea to standard and have undergone various construction tests and are now ready for commercial operation.

Like this: Like Loading...