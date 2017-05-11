Customers likely to double by year end: Kina

KINA Bank executive general manager (banking) Danny Robinson says the bank has a 16,000-plus customer base which is likely to be doubled by the end of the year.

The Kina Bank aims to cater for the unbanked population segment while also providing a competitive alternative to customers with other banks, he said.

“We started from a small base and started the year last year with about 11,000 customers. We are over 16,000 customers already and we have seen a significant increase in customer number,” Robinson said.

“And that trend is continuing with customer coming board with business customers as well.

“I think there’s no reason why we can’t double our customer numbers substantially on a regular basis.

“We know that there are eight million-plus people in PNG and that less than 25 to 30 per cent of them have access to financial services. That is a significant number.

“There’s an opportunity for us provide a product that will meet this potential market.

“We think we will be a disrupter in the market as we want to offer competitive financial products and services that will deliver for our customers. We see both new and existing customers with other banks as being our target market.

“We have been successful in recent times in picking up other banks’ customers and we have achieved excellent growth in our profile last year.

“And that was through identifying exiting customers with other banks and providing financial services that they want.”

Like this: Like Loading...