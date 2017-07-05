Customs detains containers y

PNG Customs has seized and detained 37 containers, two tug boats and two barges from a shipping company in Kiunga, Western, because of irregularities in the cargo documentation.

Chief Commissioner Ray Paul said the State could have lost millions of Kina “had the shipment gone through undetected”.

According to PNG Customs, there were no formal documentations on the cargo in the containers, no cargo manifests from the Port of Loading (where cargo departed from) as required by PNG Custom legislations.

“The tug boat and barge that came from overseas never entered a declared Customs port in PNG to discharge the cargo, contravening Customs Act Chapter 101,” Paul said.

“A stay order has been sought from the District Court on the two tug boats and the barges pending proper hearings.”

According to documents presented to PNG Customs in Port Moresby on Mar 8, 2017, one tug boat and a barge left an overseas port on Feb 16 for Port Moresby.

On the barge were various used machineries for a locally registered construction company.

On March 13, Customs received information that another tug boat and barge had arrived at Kiunga wharf carrying 53 containers.

Enquiries by Customs officers in Kiunga revealed that 16 containers, identified later to be from Port Moresby, were for local consignees in Kiunga.

“That means that although the 37 containers were earmarked to be shipped to Port Moresby from Kiunga, they were abruptly dropped off in Kiunga,” Paul said.

A Customs team from Port Moresby went to Kiunga on March 20 to inspect the 37 containers.

Inspections revealed beer, cigarettes, soft drinks, diesel drums, tyres and various building materials inside the containers.

Detention notices were issued to the shipping company.

Search warrants were formally obtained and served to the shipping company by police and Customs officers. A man and a woman of Asian origin were brought in for questioning as some boxes among the cargo were addressed to the woman. Some of the crew members were also questioned.

Meanwhile, Paul has warned people involved in illegal movement of cargoes. He said they should stop as it was only a matter of time before the law catch up on them.

Like this: Like Loading...