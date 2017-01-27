Customs examination facility launched

THE container examination facility (CEF) at Motukea in Port Moresby is the first of its kind and the biggest Customs project to date, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Ray Paul says.

The facility was officially opened yesterday.

Paul said the total cost of building the facility was about K50 million.

He said Government investment in the project was K15 million.

“The challenge that we will continue to face with this facility is the upkeeping and sustainability of the facility,” Paul said.

“We also have the Lae container examination facility.

“We hope to see 10 to 20 containers come through in a day.

“We are also keen to see the trusted trade programmes coming on this year so that in this we are able to look after the lowest company and spend most of our resources on the highest company.

“I see that we have set a benchmark not only for Papua New Guinea but for the region.”

There are similar facilities in Australia and New Zealand.

“This is a big project of Papua New Guinea Customs services but it is only a tool to help us do our work effectively,” Paul said.

“This new facility will enhance the work of the PNG Customs services and also helps the officers in performing their roles effectively.”

