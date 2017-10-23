Customs lacks proper facilities

Papua New Guinea Customs and police are concerned about the lack of facilities to properly monitor imported items which is encouraging tax evasion by some importers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Peter Guinness and PNG Customs assistant commissioner Benjamin Sine were responding to the K20 million worth of cigarettes recently confiscated and destroyed in Lae because the importer was trying to evade paying taxes.

“Import taxes that they tried to evade stands at K10.6 million. Instead of paying that, they declared them as kitchenware and accessories,” Sine said.

The importer later paid K28,000 for both containers.

A total of 2,040 brush cigarettes were confiscated from the two containers.

Sine said the containers were supposed to be offloaded in Port Moresby in July after arriving from the Philippines. But before it was loaded onto the X-ray machine, the importer decided to return the containers to the supplier.

There were also 218kg of Ephedrine drugs destroyed with the cigarettes.

It is an ingredient for the production of methamphetamine.

Guinness, the divisional commander of the Northern region which includes Morobe, Madang and Eastern Highlands, said police assisted Customs officers on investigations into contraband and smuggled items.

Sine said networking between the Labour Department, Immigrations, National Airport Security, Papua New Guinea Ports Corporation and the Defence Force was good.

