Customs staff boosts skills with Excel training

TWELVE officers from the PNG Customs Service have completed a week-long Microsoft Excel training at the IT Job Training Centre (ITJTC) in Port Moresby.

During certificate presentation on Friday, PNG Customs director for boarder security Les Ture said: “We play a very important role to collect revenues for the government to fund delivery of goods and services and as well as protect PNG borders.

“To deliver on our mandate, we look on our officers to perform their task well and to improve their skills and knowledge is a crucial aspect of our operation.”

Ture said Customs officers deal with a lot of data, doing auditing, reposting, doing data analysis and MS Excel was a useful tool.

“ITJTC is one of the top competency-based training providers that offers flexible courses, we are partnering with them to improve staff skills,” Ture said.

“This is because a high level of skills and knowledge in using MS excel will make those tasks a lot easier, clearer and error free.”

