Czuba wants institutions to be accredited

ALL institution in Papua New Guinea offering post-secondary programmes will not be supported by the Government until their programmes are accredited by the technical and higher education board.

The new Secretary for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Fr Jan Czuba said during an event in Port Moresby.

Czuba stressed on the importance of accreditation saying: “I will not support any institution that does not have their programmes accredited, this is so important.”

“And they’ll be accredited against our national standards plus within the national qualification framework, otherwise we have compromised the integrity and the future of the country,” he said.

“If those programmes are recognised, it means they have a quality, a guarantee that sending children to this institution, there’s a quality.”

He said investment in the sector was also important.

“If you want to have free health service, then we have to have enough doctors, nurses and enough professional workforce in the health sector. So we need to invest in the higher education sector,” he said.

Czuba, who was the chairman of technical and higher education board, resigned recently to take up his new job.

