Dadae is new G-G

By MALUM NALU

PARLIAMENT yesterday elected Kabwum MP Bob Dadae as the next Governor-General – becoming the first from Morobe province and the Momase region to hold the vice-regal position.

Dadae, 55, a member of the ruling People’s National Congress and a three-time Kabwum MP, polled 55 votes to beat former Speaker and Nawaeb MP Timothy Bonga on 36.

Dadae will be sworn in on Feb 28 to replace Sir Michael Ogio whose term expires at the end of the month.

Bonga was supported by the National Alliance MPs and others in a three-way race also featuring former Defence Force Commander and MP Ted Diro.

In the first count of the secret ballot yesterday, Dadae had 44 votes against Bonga’s 26 and Diro’s 20. Diro was then eliminated.

A jubilant Dadae thanked the MPs “for elevating me to the position of governor-general”.

“It’s the highest office, it’s an honorable office,” he told The National later.

“I respect the integrity of that office and I will endeavor to ensure that I maintain the respect and dignity of that office.”

Dadae thanked the Kabwum people for supporting him during his three terms in parliament.

“Their prayers and support have been with me all the way as I announced my intention for candidacy (for governor-general),” he said.

“I thank God for their prayers. I also say thank you to my family, and above all, I want to thank all Christians and churches for their prayers.”

Dadae was a member of the Morobe Tutumang (provincial assembly) from 1999 to 2002 before winning the Kabwum seat. He is married with four children.

Dadae was a former deputy speaker of Parliament, Defence Minister from 2007 to 2012 and served on a number of parliamentary committees.

He is currently the deputy chairman of Public Accounts Committee and chairman of the Citizenship Advisory Committee.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of PNG and a Masters from the Griffith University in Australia.

“I was the chief accountant of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG and Fisika Development Authority so I’ve had a career serving the people, not the private sector or business,” Dadae said.

“I’ve had five years with Fisika, five years with the Lutheran church, five years with the Morobe provincial government and 15 years as an MP.

“If I become the governor-general, I may be the youngest. I’m physically fit and ready to visit people. I’m a people-oriented man who had slept in all the villages in Kabwum. I’m ready to visit the people in all 89 electorates.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill congratulated Dadae as the country’s 10th governor-general.

“Bob Dadae has provided honourable service to our nation as a Member of Parliament and through his work in the community,” he said.

“I know Bob Dadae will serve our nation with pride and dignity as the Governor-General of Papua New Guinea.”

He also extended the nation’s gratitude to Sir Michael.

“Through often challenging times, Sir Michael Ogio has maintained the discipline and calm nature required of his position as Governor-General,” he said.

“Even with health difficulties in recent years, Sir Michael Ogio continued to execute his duties professionally and with purpose.”

