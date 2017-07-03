Dadae now a true knight

Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and Lady Hannah met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in London last week during which Sir Bob was conferred the title Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George (GCMG).

His title following the investiture is now Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, GCL, GCMG, Governor-General.

Sir Bob arrived in London last Monday evening (local time). On Saturday, he and Lady Hannah met members of the Papua New Guinea community.

The Governor-General was pleased to learn that a number of Papua New Guineans working in London had good jobs, including those who represented PNG in international organisations such as the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Sir Bob also expressed his gratitude to British citizens who have worked in PNG for many years and continue to promote PNG and PNG products in the United Kingdom.

The Governor-General will return to PNG on Friday to a full military guard of honour with a 21 gun salute from the PNG Defence Force at Jackson international airport.

Speaker Theodore Zurenuoc is acting Governor-General while Sir Bob is overseas.

