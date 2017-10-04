Dadae praises Lutherans for renovating church building

Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae has praised a Lutheran congregation outside Port Moresby for renovating their church building despite having limited funding and resources.

Sir Bob Dadae and Lady Hannah Dadae visited the Redeemer Lutheran Church at 14-Mile, outside Port Moresby at the weekend for the church’s thanksgiving service.

The service was to seek donations in cash and kind for the Redeemer Church’s rededication service on Oct 7, followed by the Evangelical Lutheran Church-PNG Papua District Conference from Oct 18 to 22.

Sir Bob said the congregation had demonstrated their faith through action and as a result were able to build a church that they could worship in.

“Thanks be to God that through him you now have a church. With faith and action the church has a firm foundation. We commit our lives to God as a sacrifice and for that God will raise us up,” Sir Bob said.

“I want to thank you all for demonstrating your willingness to give. God has given us a lot and now we must give back to the Lord. It is better to give than to receive.”

At the end of the thanksgiving service, various groups within the congregation presented their contributions both in cash and kind to the church leaders.

President and Bishop of the ELC-PNG Southern Region, Rev Qoggi Zongorreng, delivered the thanksgiving sermon.

