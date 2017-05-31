Dadae welcomes Peru’s ambassador

THE Governor-General has welcomed Peru’s new ambassador to the country and wished his government and people “peace and prosperity”.

The new ambassador is Miguel Julian Palomino De la Gala.

He met Governor-General Bob Dadae at Government House, in Konedobu, Port Moresby.

“I welcome you to Papua New Guinea and accept your letter of credence by which his Excellency, President Pedro Publo Kuczynski of Peru has appointed you as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Peru to the independent state of Papua New Guinea,” Dadae said.

“I also thank you for the best wishes conveyed to me and the government and people of Papua New Guinea, from President Kuczynski.

“May I also express our sincere best wishes for his Excellency’s continued good health and for peace and prosperity for the government and the people of Peru.”

Dadae said PNG looked forward to developing bilateral relations with Peru.

He stressed that the “Pacific Ocean connects both countries and plays a significant role in on both our people’s livelihood, as both countries are blessed with abundant natural resources and share similarities in forestry, agriculture, fisheries, and alternative sources of energy”.

Dadae said PNG was aware of Peru’s rapid economic growth due to its trade and investment regimes, and he therefore wished to invite and encourage the Peruvian government and businesses to visit Papua New Guinea and explore opportunities for collaboration.

“Given your experience as the most recent host of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Leaders’ Summit in 2016, Papua New Guinea is also keen to cooperate with your government and other partners to ensure the successful hosting of the 2018 Apec Leaders’ Summit” in Port Moresby, Dadae said.

“The government of PNG stands ready to accord you the necessary support and assistance, it may require during your tour of duty in its joint efforts to advance and enhance our relations for the mutual benefit of both our countries and people.”

