Dai lifts Barras to second tour win

ALLROUNDER Mahuru Dai’s, pictured, brilliant 126 runs of just 67 balls propelled Papua New Guinea to the second win of their cricket tour of Australia last Sunday.

The right-hander hit seven boundaries and nine sixes as Barramundis (261/7) picked up their first scalp of the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) Premier League in Darwin, Northern Territory — a three-wicket win over the Western Grit (260/4).

In a shortened 30-overs match, the Grit posted 260 runs for the loss of four wickets with former Australian test batsman Callum Ferguson leading the way with 91 runs off 70 balls.

Another Australian representative Jake Lehmann (68) and Cameron Valente (55) made brisk half centuries while PNG pacemen Nosiana Pokana (2-47) and Norman Vanua (1-48) and Dai (1-43) were the only wicket takers for the Barramundis.

In reply, PNG got off to a disastrous start, slumping to 52/4 off 8.1 overs when Sese Bau was bowled by Daniel Drew.

Then in an incredible piece of rear-guard batting, skipper Assad Vala (79) and Mahuru Dai (126) belted an incredible 203 runs for the fifth wicket off 20 overs.

Dai, who had the potential to be destructive with the bat, starred with his match-winning innings at a strike rate of 188 per cent. In contrast Vala’s innings was almost sedate with his 79 runs coming off 71 balls.

Vala and Dai were eventually dismissed by Spencer Johnson (3-36), with John Boge Reva (0 not out) and Vanua (1 not out) getting the side past the target with three balls to spare.

PNG coach Jason Gillespie was pleased with the performances of the team, getting their first win in the SACA Premier League.

“Bowling was decent. The lads had plans that they implemented well and the fielding was quite good although we identified that our boundary fielding could have had more urgency,” Gillespie said.

“All tour we have spoken about big partnerships and someone getting a big score. Mahuru was brilliant today and was well supported by Vala.”

Western Grit 260/4 (Callum Ferguson 91, Jake Lehmann 68, Cameron Valente 55; Nosiana Pokana 2-47, Mahuru Dai 1-43, Norman Vanua 1-48) PNG 261/7 (Mahuru Dai 126, Assad Vala 79; Spencer Johnson 3-36). PNG won by three wickets with three balls remaining.

Fixtures: Sat, Sept 23 – PNG v Force; Sun, Sept 24 – PNG v Mavericks.

