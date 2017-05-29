Daltron donates printer to UPNG

FORTY students from the Executive Master of Business Administration (CEMBA) Division in the School of Business and Public Policy at the University of Papua New Guinea will benefit from a new printer worth K15,000 donated by Daltron.

Deputy dean – academic Ponnusamy Manohar said the donation was a gift from Daltron to assist the EMBA students.

“Seeing the struggles students from outside centres studying business administration go through in school by standing in long queues and find money to do printing and photocopying, a student came up with the initiative to seek assistance from corporate company and Daltron come on board,” Manohar said.

He said all consumable of the printer would be under school’s expense. The students would use it only for academic purposes.

Like this: Like Loading...