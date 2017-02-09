Damaged sections of highway open: Wereh

DAMAGED sections of the Highlands Highway at Daulo Pass in Eastern Highlands and Markham Valley in Morobe are now open to traffic, Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh says.

Daulo Pass was blocked after a landslip at the weekend, while flooding in the Markham inundated Umi, Zumim, Mutzing and Tararan sections of the highway.

Wereh said yesterday that it was “business as usual” yesterday.

He said his managers in Eastern Highlands and Morobe had told him that these problems had been attended to. These parts of the Highlands Highway are now open,” Wereh told The National.

“Accessibility is our key responsibility now.

“The main restoration and replacement works can be done later.

“But our priority at this stage is to ensure that the road is always open for the travelling public and our business community.”

Wereh said roads were open elsewhere in the country, but officers have been advised to be on standby with wet weather predicted to continue until July.

“Our boys are always on standby to ensure that they respond to the unexpected in a more-responsive and timely manner,” Wereh said.

Heavy downpour caused the highway to be blocked off on Monday and Sunday, causing traffic flow to come to standstill.

