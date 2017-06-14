Damson set on empowerment

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

YOUNG people are the pillar of a nation and how they react in society depends on how they are treated, Moresby North-East candidate Paul White Damson says.

Speaking at a rally at 9-Mile, just outside Port Moresby, Damson said the Urban Youth Employment Project (UYEP) was a programme that was of benefit for the youths of Port Moresby.

However, he warned that the project is scheduled to end next year and that could affect the city’s young people.

He said since the inception of the project in 2012, issues of poverty, unemployment and crime had significantly declined in the city.

“Authorities in NCD, including police, have acknowledged the project,” he said.

“Most youths have benefited from the project in terms of earning an allowance to sustain their livelihood in the city.”

Damson said he hoped to be in parliament to try and save UYEP.

“I am contesting this election purposely to look after the welfare of youths, parents and our beautiful city,” he said.

Another candidate for the seat, Robert Wak, said his focus was to make it easier for young people and women to find work.

Wak said that if elected, he would put the bulk of his electorate funds towards projects that empowered young people and women.

