Dance pedagogy for cultural learning

By NAOMI FAIK-SIMET

THE Institute of Papua New Guinea Studies (IPNGS) last year engaged some of Papua New Guinea’s renowned dance artists to conduct workshops targeting the teaching and application of dance knowledge for culture preservation. In September, a student workshop was held from the 19th – 22nd at the Gerehu Primary School involving about 270 grade eight students.

The main objective of the workshop was to assist implement the art and culture syllabus with an emphasis on understanding and applying dance knowledge for cognitive development and cultural awareness.

Dance in education has been used as a tool for promoting cultural learning and expression of ideas embedded in artistic and traditional forms.

Over the years, this concept of learning has given little focus in the curriculum thus has prompted the Institute of Papua New Guinea Studies to collaborate with tertiary institutions to advocate for the proper implementation of dance in the curriculum.

Past collaborative workshops were held with the Creative Arts and Communication Division, University of Goroka, National Cultural Commission, National Performing Arts Troupe, and National Film Institute.

The 2014 Goroka workshop attracted international participation from Queensland University of Technology, University of Malaya and Idaho State University (United States). Resolutions from this workshop included the need to develop a dance curriculum to enforce the integral teaching and application of dance as cultural knowledge and as a way of knowing other knowledge within other disciplines.

Following this development, the IPNGS held a collaborative two-day workshop with the Theatre Arts Section, University of Papua New Guinea last year.

The workshop coincided with the 2016 International Dance Day celebrations. Dance techniques taught focused on the traditional obo tatarie from Parama village in the Kiwai area of Western. Lubi Giwale, Ivan Kesa and Markham Galut were the master teachers who taught the practical techniques of the dance.

The institute provided research information on the cultural significance and historical connection of the obo tatarie with the people of Western and the Pacific.

The dance workshop held at the Gerehu Primary school used the concept of the obo tatarie to test its application as cultural knowledge promoted in the art and culture syllabus.

Learning about the traditional dance techniques of the obo tatarie unveils its educational importance in connecting the lifestyle, culture and history of the Parama people in relation to their identity with the Torres Strait Islanders of Australia and the Rotumans of Fiji.

The obo tatarie is part of the taibubu dance repertoire developed during the nineteenth century during the Pearl-Shellers labour trade which resulted in trade movements by the Rotumans of Fiji to the Torres Strait Island (Mua Makereta R and Jeremy Becket 2014). Known as ‘island dance’, the taibubu has influenced many traditional Kiwai dance techniques as seen in the obo tatarie.

The students displayed a showcase of the learnt technique of the obo tatarie and were assessed by a set criteria on how well they understood and presented the dance to reflect confidence, cultural awareness and creativity.

The workshop held at the Gerehu Primary school was the first to test the implementation of traditional dance technique and knowledge and its application in the curriculum.

Similar workshops will be carried out with other schools to pave the creation of a dance curriculum to enhance creativity and cultural development. Twelve grade 8 students were awarded certificates of attainment for the best performance during the workshop.

Certificates were presented during their graduation ceremony which was held on 1st December last year. They were assessed on the theory and practice of dance knowledge and demonstrated high results. Follow up workshops will be held in future to monitor their progress.

Naomi Faik-Simet is dance researcher at the Music Department, Institute of Papua New Guinea Studies.

