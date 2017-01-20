Dance restarts netball comp

The Private Companies Netball Competition will host a “back to the courts” dance today.

This will be in conjunction with a fundraising effort for the PCNC teams travelling to New Zealand in April for the World Masters Games.

Tickets are going for K30 per head and those interested should contact the executives.

There will be no tickets sold at the gate. PCNC President Kori Toua-Navuru said the comp starts its second round on Sunday, with two games remaining before the finals in all divisions.

