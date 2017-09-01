Dancers turn Divine Word into melting pot

By KEVIN PAMBA

MADANG town turned into a melting pot as it was treated to a colourful display of cultures during the annual Divine Word Cultural Day at the campus in Madang on Saturday, August 19.

Students from 20 of the 22 provinces took part in traditional dancing and singing with their counterparts from the Solomon Islands.

Madang MP Byran Kramer, a Divine Word University graduate, was chief guest. Other guests included young entrepreneur and Divine Word communication arts graduate Annette Sete and members of the Divine Word Missionary and Holy Spirit sisters, the two Catholic orders that founded the institution that is now a university.

Asaro Mudman from Eastern Highlands, a bamboo band from Bougainville and dancers from Manus were among the performers on a humid, but sunny day.

Many tourists were there too.

The theme of the day was “Valuing our cultural heritage through collaboration” .

Parents and guardians from the mainland arrived by road from Morobe and the highlands and took with them traditional costumes, headdresses and decorations for their children. They taught the students traditional dances.

