Dangerous driving ends in death

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A WOMAN has been jailed for six months in East New Britain for causing death by dangerous driving.

The Kokopo District Court sentenced Kimberly Stephenson, 23, for causing the death of a 72-year-old woman in January last year along Williams Road in Kokopo town.

Stephenson is from Hula in Central and resides in Kokopo.

On January 6, 2016, Stephenson was driving a vehicle which ran off the road and hit Mary Waninara who was walking with her

youngest son John along the footpath.

Magistrate Samuel Lavutul concluded from the evidence that was submitted in court that Stephenson had been driving at high speed when she lost control of the vehicle.

He said causing death by dangerous driving was prevalent in East New Britain.

He said this was evident by the number of cases

being dealt with by the district court.

“There is a rise in fatal accidents and deaths involving motor vehicles over the last five years,” Lavutul said.

He said the accident happened because of the defendant’s carelessness while driving.

“The accident occurred due to the defendant’s carelessness or negligence and failure to keep a proper lookout and control of the vehicle she was driving.”

The court considered the K16,500 in cash and kind paid by

Stephenson to the deceased’s relatives.

However, Lavutul said the interest of the community must be given paramount consideration as the offence was prevalent in Kokopo district.

A minimum custodial sentence would best suit the crime she committed.

Stephenson had her driving license suspended for 18 months.

It will be effective when she is released from custody.

Like this: Like Loading...