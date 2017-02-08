Daple, Karais star as Sisters power over Gazelle

By MELTON PAIS

UNITED Sisters crushed Gazelle 9-1 in the first game of the Port Moresby women’s A grade competition last Saturday at the Bisini diamonds.

Both teams looked ordinary in fielding and batting but Sisters managed to pick up the three competition points because of some good slugging while Gazelle struggled in the field.

They caused too many infield errors, which resulted in Sisters stealing basis to record their three straight wins to maintain their run for the premiership.

Sisters piled on the points through runs from the big-hitting Florence Daple, mother and daughter combo Tessa and Selina Karai and Claire Wutt.

Gazell’s only run came in the first inning; they managed it through Gertrude Marika while Sisters scored once in the bottom of the first.

Gazelle got an opportunity in the third inning but did not score any runs before Daple, the Karais and Wutt came home to romp home by a eight-run margin to win the match on time factor.

Results: Sat, Feb 4 – (B grade) Gazelle 8 United Sisters 7, Yokomo 7 Wantoks 0, Saints 8 Mariners 6, Bears 18 Chebu 2; (A grade) Mariners 2 Saints 1, Chebu 12 Bears 10, Wantoks 3 Yokomo 0.

