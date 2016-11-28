Daroa returns as basketball president

BASKETBALL Federation Papua New Guinea retained president Nick Daroa for another four-year term at the code’s annual general meeting in Port Moresby on Saturday.

Daroa, who was first elected in 2012, was returned unopposed as there were no elligible candidates for the president’s position.

Twelve of the federation’s 18 affiliates had representatives attend the AGM. The minimum number of affiliates for a quarom is 10.

Daroa said he was relected unopposed because the opposing candidates had not entered their nominations in time – the BFPNG requires nominations to be entered seven days before the AGM.

He said some had tried to nominate on the day of the AGM.

Former BFPNG secretary Karo Lelai is the federation’s new vice-president after being ushered in unopposed as well. Noreen Gugumi, an accountant by profession, was elected unopposed as treasurer.

The only seat that had a voting process to fill its vacancy was that of secretary. Ms Saskia Ani, who formerly held the position, edged Keven Teme of the NCD Basketball Association for the role.

The AGM was attended by special guest Burton Shipley, who is the FIBA Oceania president. BFPNG chief executive Joel Khalu and PNG Olympic Committee secretary-general Auvita Rapilla acted as scrutineers in the voting process.

Basketball stalwarts Lawrence Lahari (PNG Men’s Basketball League), Silas Nicky (Souths Basketball League) were also present.

Daroa said the outlook for basketball next year and beyond was promsing and he would continue the development of the code through outreach programmes to the diferent regions.

He said the Hoops for Health, Twilight Basketball and Pikinini Hoops were some programmes that had been started in the nation’s capital but would be brought to the country’s other major cities and towns.

In terms of representative basketball, Daroa said the senior men’s side would be focusing on the Melanesian Cup at the end of next year.

The Under-17 national mens and women’s teams would also be looking to attend the Oceania championships next July in Guam.

Port Moresby would also host the U15 Oceania championships in 2018 and Daroa said school basketball needed to be organised for that in

