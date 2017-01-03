Daru Hospital improving, says CEO

THE cost of patients’ referral from Daru General Hospital to Port Moresby in one year is between K800,000 and K1.2 million, chief executive officer Orpah Tugo says.

She said because the hospital did not have specialist medical officers, emergency cases were flown to Port Moresby for treatment.

“Services supposed to be provided at Level Five are not happening and people want the attention they need and deserve,” she said.

Tugo said each year for the past 20 years, nearly K1 million were spent on referral cases. This has been controlled in the past two years since the new administration came in.

“No more referrals to Port Moresby for almost two years now. Just cancer patients sent to Lae,” she said.

Tugo said they had created incentives and provided attractive welfare benefits to lure doctors to Daru. They now have five specialist medical officers.

“We now have the doctors (we need) giving total confidence to the community,” she said.

“They are really happy that the Daru clinical strength is up and the community is gaining confidence at the services provided. They are now coming back which is a boost and something Western should be proud of.”

