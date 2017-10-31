Datafix upset BSP in touch preliminary final

DATAFIX upset eight-time premiers Bank South Pacific 4-3 in the open women’s touch preliminary final on Sunday.

The Datafix will now face On Track Tribes in the grand final after they edged Parapella 4-3 in the drop out when the scores were level 3-3 at regulation time.

It was Tribes wing Madlyn Dickson’s runaway try from halfway that caught the opposition off guard.

It all went down to the wire but with five minutes remaining, an inside short pass from Marie Max Tu’u sent veteran international Diane Vetu over the point line to put her team in front after the scores were locked at 3-3.

The combination between Datafix’s Tu’u and Vetu caused havoc for BSP as the duo’s set moves and execution paid for the side.

They combined with veterans Elizabeth Alova, Kila Karara, Nelly Tetega, Rachel Laing and youngsters Karen Kou and Hannah Max to set the pace over their experienced opponents.

BSP had a wealth of experience in international Joylene Tikot, Nathalie Kuper, Pauline Arazi, Nadia Tauboso and Monica Tatei but the Datafix defence denied them in the best part of the game.

Tu’u praised their girls for their performance especially in defence which denied a comeback by BSP in the dying minutes.

“We lost to them (BSP) last season in the preliminary finals and today (Sunday) was sweet revenge and special for us making it through after our second attempt,” Tu’u said.

In the open mixed game Datafix beat Transport 5-4 and their senior mixed team also edged BSP 6-5 to secure spots in the grand final.

In the open men’s preliminary final reigning champions Parapella disappointed Tribes 5-2 to cement another premiership campaign.

