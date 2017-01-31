Datec opens Kokopo sales office

DATEC PNG opened its new sales office in Kokopo last Thursday.

Business services manager Dino Mausio said people wanted the type of support Datec provided “in providing innovative solutions that assist in reducing costs and improving services”.

Mausio said Datec wanted to bring the world’s most competent technology and service providers to Papua New Guinea.

Acting chief executive officer Gokul Naidu said the opening of the office in Kokopo was planned for late last year.

He thanked business houses in East New Britain for supporting Datec.

“We hope to grow the business as we are a 100 per cent subsidiary of Telikom PNG,” Naidu said.

Telikom NGI regional manager Voda Vilik said Datec was a nationally-owned company like Telikom and was now in ENB providing ICT solutions.

“Datec’s standards are of high quality and offer quality devices and even go into cabling,” Vilik said.

Vilik told Datec to have an engineer and technical officer to support the community.

“I can sense that there will be more demand and Datec can even support people coming in from the NGI region with all the power and solar energy that we have,” Vilik said.

