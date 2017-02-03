Datec pleased with e-business expo

DATEC was one of the business partners of Bank of South Pacific which set up an information booth during the bank’s e-Business expo on Wednesday in Port Moresby.

Team leader ISP and VAS customer service/sales Frank Kauvu said he was very pleased with the BSP initiative.

“With the current change in technology, the internet has become more like a need than a want. I think e-Business is the way forward,” he said.

Kauvu said it was convenient to do business electronically and that the expo was very informative.

“Instead of standing in long lines waiting to be served at the banks, doing business electronically is fast and efficient and even saves costs,” Kauvu said. Meanwhile, Kauvu said Datec had provided IT assistance for the Bank of South Pacific.

“We provide some of their executive internet services for residential connections,” Kauvu said.

“It has created a corporate business relationship with Datec.”

