DAY 1 HICCUPS

By MALUM NALU

BAD weather, poor road conditions, ballot papers wrongly sent to an electorate, missing names on the national roll – they were some of the problems which marred the start of polling on Saturday.

But Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato is still confident that the 2017 general election will be successful, free, fair and safe despite the problems.

In Madang, strong winds and rough seas forced election officials and police travelling to Raicoast to turn back on Saturday.

At Menyamya in Morobe, the team of officials and police travelling in 10 vehicles got bogged down for five hours at Aseki because of the poor road conditions.

Gamato and provincial election steering committee chairman William Bando said in Tari, Hela, there were 9157 invalid ballot papers which were destroyed and witnessed by candidates, scrutineers, election officials and security personnel. Gamato said the ballot papers for Tari-Pori were wrongly printed under the Koroba-Kopiago electorate. The problem arose because the Awi-Pori LLG was previously included in the Koroba-Kopiago electorate.

“It was recently split up by the Government to create new wards. Thirteen new wards were created and proclaimed under Tari-Pori as Part 1. And 13 other wards in the Koroba/Kopiago electorate as Part 2,” he said.

“When the ballot papers arrived, all were printed under the Koroba-Kopiago electorate including the 13 new wards under Awi-Pori LLG in the Tari-Pori electorate. That affected the distribution of ballot papers in the Awi-Pori LLG in Tari-Pori because the ballot papers had Koroba-Kopiago electorate printed on them.”

Gamato said Hela election manager John Tipa requested generic ballot papers to replace the invalid ballot papers for the 13 wards. The invalid ones were burned and replaced by the generic ballot papers.

“And upon agreeing with the candidates, scrutineers and the electoral officials, witnessed by security forces in Tari, Hela province, the invalid papers were burnt,” Gamato said.

“I am satisfied with the decision and actions taken by the election manager so that those invalid ballot papers do not create confusion in the use of ballot papers for Awi-Pori LLG (Awi Lagayu) (Part 1) in the Koroba-Kopiago electorate.”

Bando said: “After all the valid ballot paper arrived today, the invalid ones were burnt in front of all candidates, scrutineers security forces and election officials who agreed these invalid papers should be burnt.”

Gamato is also confident that polling in Western Highlands which starts today will run smoothly.

Like this: Like Loading...