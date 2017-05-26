Days are not the same, keep Sabbath holy

ALLOW me to comment on a letter ‘How we worship is important, not where’, published on May 22.

In every organisation, there are rules and guidelines to which people should abide to in order to achieve their stated outcome.

Likewise, in the organisation of God, there are also an established rules and guidelines.

Certainly, a day is very vital for worship than the other six.

If you think all the days are same, then I recommend you to check the Bible.

In the book of Genesis 2: 2, 3 God ended his work on the seventh day and rested, blessed and sanctified it compared to other six days in a week.

God’s stated as the fourth law in his 10 commandments “Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy”, (Exodus 20:8) because it is different from any other days.

If you do not abide by God’s commandments then you change what was written by God’s fingerprint.

The penalty for changing God’s law is clearly stated in the book of Revelation 22: 18, 19: “If you remove what God wrote in the Bible, God will remove your name in heaven, and if you add on what that was in the Bible, God will add His plagues on you”.

Toane Joel YAUMA

Chuave Limestone, Goii village

