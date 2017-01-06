De facto wife bashed in beer row

A MAN charged with assault admitted in court that he beat up his defacto wife because she did not buy him beer.

Uri Konopka, 30, from Minj district in Jiwaka, told the Boroko District Court yesterday that he punched Magagie Bomai because she was “talking a lot” and “did not buy beer” for him during the New Year celebrations at Bomana, National Capital District.

After reading the charges to Konopka, magistrate Alex Kalandi told the court that he would enter a plea of not guilty for police to collect evidence to prove their allegations.

The court heard that Konopka, Bomai and others were celebrating the eve of New Year and were drinking beer.

Police allege that Konopka told Bomai to buy beer for him, to which she refused claiming that she had no money.

Konopka allegedly punched Bomai while holding onto a stone. Bomai sustained a cut to her eyebrow and bruises to her face.

He then allegedly assaulted her again by throwing a chair at her, claiming that she did not wake him while he was sleeping outside. Bomai sustained an injury to her elbow.

The matter will return to court next Tuesday.

Like this: Like Loading...