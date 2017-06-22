Deacon accomplishes dream of being a priest after 20 years of training

Deacon Paul Misik has answered the higher calling and was ordained a priest by Bishop Douglas Young of Mt Hagen Catholic Archdiocese on Saturday at Fatima, Jiwaka.

Catholic faithfuls from as far as Mendi, Wabag, Tambul, Goroka, Chimbu and Mt Hagen joined in the celebrations of the ordination.

Misik is the sixth local priest to be ordained from Fatima Parish in Jiwaka, fulfilling the dream of pioneer parish priest Fr Peter Van Andrichem who wanted to

see more young local boys becoming priests.

Misik has a twin brother,

John, and five other brothers and a sister.

Their father Andrew Misik, a catechist, and mother Maria, have served Fatima Parish for 45 years.

The twins were born on August 22, 1984, and named after Pope John Paul II who visited Mt Hagen that year.

Paul, now 33, was obtained a priest after studying and training for more than 20 years.

The emotional parents, Andrew and Maria, said they have been praying for one of their sons to answer the call and Paul’s

ordination has brought peace to their hearts.

“I accept this call and am ready to serve.

“I need your prayers and support to serve our brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus,” the newly-ordained priest said.

Young added: “You gave me an offering and here I give you a priest.”

Fr Paul has been posted to St Paul’s Catholic Parish in Mt Hagen city.

He thanked his parents, his guardian Peter and Elizabeth Kopunye, family, friends, Archbishop Young as well as Catholics and

others who have made his journey successful.

Members of his Sekaka tribe, surrounding tribes of Kulaka, Komblo and Andpang Takipkanem witnessed the young humble man from Warakar answer the call to priesthood.

Chief Philip Kapal and senior catechist Matthew Kopi said young Paul had made the toughest decision of life to become God’s servant.

“Young people nowadays think about getting married and enjoying earthly pleasures but Paul has chosen to make God’s business his priority,” Kopi said.

