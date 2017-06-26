Deal aimed to improve online registry services

THE Asian Development Bank will assist the Investment Promotion Authority to improve its online registry services through the Pacific Private Sector Development Initiative, says an official.

IPA acting managing director Clarence Hoot told The National that the agreement would provide a technical assistance package to improve the IPA’s registry services to enhance reliability and accessibility. “This will support the IPA’s central role in enabling businesses to enter the formal economy, as well promoting transparency of business information,” he said.

Hoot said it was good news to them as they were committed to serving the business community.

“The technical assistance which will be provided by the PSDI will help us get ahead of the game and improve our value to PNG businesses,” he said.

The agreement covers technical assistance to review laws administered by IPA, with a focus on including small to medium enterprises in PNG’s economic growth.

“SMEs are the backbone of the economy, especially in rural areas,” said ADB Pacific liaison and coordination office regional director Emma Xiaoqin Fan.

She said there was a need to make sure the law would make it easy for business

start-ups and to encourage them to enter the formal economy.

“This is an important step towards this vision and work will commence soon on the registries upgrades as well as the policy reviews,” Fan said.

The PSID is funded by the ADB, Australia and New Zealand.

