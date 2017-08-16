Deal gives farmers better price

VEGETABLE growers in Eastern Highlands can now earn a better price for their produce after two local vegetable dealers entered into an agreement to sell the local produce.

Ambo Fresh Produce in Goroka and Ramiso Estate based in Port Moresby signed the agreement in Goroka recently to ship vegetables in bulk for sale in markets outside the province.

Wayne Gorowe, from Ambo Fresh Produce, and Raphael Jeff, from Ramiso Estate, signed the deal.

They made the first shipment of 50 bags of bulb onion weighing 35kg each to Port Moresby.

“We are working hard with farmers to increase shipments because according to Jeff they needed more than 300 bags of bulb onion to feed the markets secured in Port Moresby,” Gorowe said.

He said his Ambo Fresh Produce was getting farmers to work hard to meet the market requirement because under the arrangement the market was already secured.

“Ambo Fresh Produce is working alongside Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA) where I am the assistant trainer in bulb onion growing. With FPDA’s help, Ambo Fresh Producers is committed to supply quality vegetables including bulb onion in large quantities to meet the growing demand in the city,” Gorowe said.

He said his company was growing and was looking at supplying to Madang, East and West New Britain as well as other centres in PNG.

“I went through intensive training under FPDA in post-harvest and quality control. I assure growers and customers to sustain the quality of vegetables we handle,” Gorowe said.

